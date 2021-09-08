Up to 25 hours of battery life: Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds announced

Lenovo, which has recently appeared with its new products, also announced its new headset, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds, towards the end of the event.

Lenovo, which came out with its new products early today, announced its first smart wireless headset right after the introduction of its tablet and laptop computers. Offering a strong connection between PC and phones and attracting attention with its battery life, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds were launched at a budget-friendly price.

Lenovo, which is generally known for its computers, has also developed its own smart wireless headset, just like other manufacturers. In addition to existing Bluetooth headphones, the company officially announced its first wireless headset called Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds today.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds, price and features

Lenovo’s new wireless headset comes with Bluetooth 5 connectivity and syncs between Windows and Android in one click. In addition to the strong connection, the company also includes the ANC (active noise canceling) feature, which is a must-have feature today.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds with the ANC feature promises 4.5 to 5.5 hours of use if this function is turned on, while it promises up to 7 hours of use if this feature is turned off. It is also possible to increase this time up to 25 hours with the box that comes with the headset.

Lenovo’s new wireless headset has the ability to be charged both via USB-C and Qi wirelessly. In addition, it is worth noting that the headset has an IPX4 water resistance certificate.

As for the price, Lenovo’s new wireless headset will go on sale in the US from the third quarter of 2021. The cost of the product was determined as 99 dollars.