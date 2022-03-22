Up to 200% Increases Have Been Experienced! These 4 Altcoins Gained A Lot To Investors

These four low-value altcoins have far outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and the other cryptocurrency market, gaining 100% or more over the past week.

STEPN (GMT) Up 200%

The group’s top winner was STEPN (GMT), a project that promotes health and wellness by rewarding users for participating in outdoor activities.

It uses these two crypto assets, the Green Metaverse Token (GMT) and the Green Satoshi Token (GST) for in-game uses such as the purchase and mint of non-tradable tokens (NFTs).

STEPN saw a 200% price increase over a seven-day period, from $0.28 to $0.84. As of the time of writing, GMT continues to trade at $ 0.78, an increase of 5.17% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) 2nd Top Earnings of the Week, Up 196%

Additionally, JasmyCoin (JASMY), a data democratization platform created by several former senior executives at Sony, has also been among the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the past week.

The platform is designed to power a digital marketplace that allows users to sell information generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enterprise businesses. JASMY token serves as the central payment currency within the ecosystem.

JasmyCoin experienced an impressive 193% upward move from $0.016 to $0.047 during the week. As of the time of writing the content, JASMY continues to trade at $ 0.041, with an increase of 23.54% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Origin Protocol (OGN) and Unibright (UBT)

The next altcoin on the list of top winners was Origin Protocol (OGN). Built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the ecosystem focuses on NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) and also has its own stablecoin called Origin Dollar (OUSD).

The project recently launched a governance proposal to decide whether to issue a new token for OUSD, which will then be airdropped to OGN holders.

Origin Protocol surged from $0.40 to a seven-day high of $0.85 in a week, marking an increase of 112%. As of the time of writing, OGN is changing hands at $0.68, down 9% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Last week’s star was Unibright. Unibright (UBT) aims to provide enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with an emphasis on cutting costs and reducing the need for tech-savvy developers.

The signature Basic Protocol of the project, which calls itself “Ethereum for Business”, is performance oriented and also ensures confidentiality by keeping confidential data off-chain. Unibright’s long-awaited mainnet will also be released soon.

Unibright rallied 100% from $0.97 to $1.94 before correcting. As of the time of writing, UBT continues to trade at $1.80, with a 9.25% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.