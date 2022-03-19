Up More than 1,000 Percent in a Month: All Eyes on This Altcoin!

Decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-based games are now on almost every investor’s radar. According to analysts, a cryptocurrency in this category achieved great success in March and it is useful for investors to follow this coin.

Xido Finance (XIDO)

Xido Finance (XIDO) can be defined as an automatic market maker that offers yield farming to liquidity providers and has limited land of 100 million. According to the statements made, this week the project officially launched the play-to-earn game project to take the first step in the metaverse. In addition, XIDO token was also recently listed on Singapore-based crypto exchange XT com.

With the positive developments, XIDO has increased by more than 1,000 percent in the last 1 month. As of the writing of the article, XIDO is trading in the $72 band, although it has withdrawn a little in the last 24 hours, it is trading 200 percent above its price a week ago.

Xido Finance Prospects

Xido Finance was launched in the third quarter of 2020, and the XIDO token was introduced to users last June. Before a major correction, XIDO hit an all-time high at $481. Also, the project was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Xido Finance says its goal is to enable the creation of a fully transparent, community-owned and open-source oracle platform. According to the project’s website, Xido Finance stated that they have agreed with more exchanges to list XIDO this year, while they are also preparing to introduce their own wallets to users.

According to analysts, XIDO’s market value is low and therefore may be pregnant with large increases. However, it should be kept in mind that coins with low market capitalization carry more risk and losses can be as big as gains.