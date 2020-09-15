Unveils new trailer featuring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy Bae share their love in the latest teaser for the Korean drama ‘Start-Up’, watch the preview here!

The Korean television network tvN managed to gather a great cast for the project ‘Start-Up’, a new drama of the company cut starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy Bae, two stars very loved by the public who enjoy K-dramas .

‘Start-Up’ tells the story of Seo Dal Mi, played by Suzy, a smart girl who drops out of college to concentrate on looking for a job to start earning money, as her dream is to become the female and Korean version of the genius Steve Jobs.

Nam Joo Hyuk will play Nam Do San, a young mathematician with a brilliant brain who at his young age founded the technology company ‘Samsan Tech’, despite all his skills, managing his ‘Start-Up’ does not is the best.

tvN decided to excite more fans who are already waiting for the premiere of the new drama, through the official channel of the television station on YouTube a new teaser was published showing the link between Nam Do San and Seo Dal Mi.

In the 15-second clip you can see Suzy writing a letter and Nam Joo Hyuk wearing very casual, smiling when seeing her co-star, inside the trailer the characters say:

What would spring be without your letter? It is the first time that a woman who is not my mother has sent me a text message. Miss you. Why do you like me so much?

So far, the preview of ‘Start-Up’ already has more than 75 thousand reproductions and more than 3,000 likes, which reflect the desire of Internet users for the premiere of the drama. In the comment box, some followers of these two successful actors are talking about the good chemistry that they reflect on the screen and assure that the new series ‘Start-Up’ will be a worldwide phenomenon.

The Korean drama ‘Start-Up’ will be launched in October through tvN channels for South Korea and will also be available on the Netflix streaming platform for the rest of the world. Yaay!

Check out the new preview of ‘Start-Up’:

Meet the entire cast of ‘Start-Up’, we invite you to visit: Start-Up, the new drama by Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy.



