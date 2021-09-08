Unusual method for glaciers in Switzerland

Glaciers in the Swiss Alps are in danger of extinction. Scientists and authorities are looking for solutions to the effects of global warming.

The effects of global warming are manifested by glaciers in the Swiss Alps. A giant ice sheet, especially on Mount Titlis, has shrunk significantly in recent years due to global warming. The danger is increasing day by day on Mount Titlis, which is 3 thousand 238 meters high. By the end of half a century, the glaciers on the mountain are expected to melt completely.

We have brought up similar events before. The rupture of giant ice masses in the Arctic region and the rapid increase in melting are pushing our planet towards a frightening adventure. So is there a solution?

Switzerland knits giant wool blankets for glaciers

Officials at a local ski resort in Switzerland are trying to slow the melting by throwing giant wool blankets over the glacier, according to Reuters. This region covers approximately one million square meters, approximately 14 football fields. The goal with this method is to protect the glacier, which reflects most of the sunlight back into the atmosphere through the white cover. Otherwise, melting will increase.



(Photo: Reuters)

According to the Swiss government, 90 percent of the glacier on Mount Titlis will disappear by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not cut. However, the size of fleece blankets has to grow steadily over the last few years to be effective. Workers meticulously sewed the blankets together for five to six weeks this summer to slow the melting. Then they covered the glacier.

The effect of global warming is manifested by fires around the world. So it should come as no surprise that ski enthusiasts will soon have to travel more to find slopes with the right conditions.