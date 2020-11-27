Unusual Couple, Dan and Ella May Be Back in the Future

Despite the scenes of passion, Dan and Ella decided to leave their relationship. In the fifth season of Lucifer, part one, Dan was more angry and guilt-ridden than ever, attacking those closest to him.

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson explained why Dan and Ella got together in the first place saying it was because of each other’s understanding of the other’s pain, but, once again deep down, will they get back together?

Reflecting on their relationship prior to season five, Aimee Garcia commented that Dan and Ella were just “two really lost people.” Lucifer fans have turned to to share their thoughts on Dan and Ella’s relationship.

Some Lucifer fans report that they cannot see them together, because he is too serious and she is too cheerful. They think they would make great friends, but nothing more.

Lucifer fans will have to wait until the second part of Lucifer hits Netflix or until season six launches in 2021 to find out if Dan and Ella will return to each other.



