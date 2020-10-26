Unsolved questions not answered in El Camino movie

For lovers of Breaking Bad, the sequel film to the Netflix series: El Camino, it was a success and ended up providing another look at the series finale, but there were still many pending points.Will we have them for a sixth season or perhaps somewhere? future of spin-off?

El Camino has definitely shut down some intrigues and offered Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) a more optimistic ending, but many questions remain pending for all Breaking Bad fans.

What does the future hold for Badger and Skinny Pete?

The Breaking Bad movie also ends up leaving Jesse’s two companions in the dark. In fact, Skinny Pete was waiting for the authorities at his home the last time we saw him. Judging by a teaser for El Camino, which was not finally incorporated into the final edit, he was visibly arrested and questioned about Jesse’s whereabouts. But we can only assume that. As we assume that Badger, after leaving the car at the Mexican border, finally returned to Albuquerque.

What about Mike’s granddaughter?

The murderer played by Jonathan Banks was giving his daughter-in-law, Stacey, a lot of money so she could raise her granddaughter, Kaylee Ehrmantraut. Mike died and could not secure the future of his family before leaving. And what about Kaylee? What happened to them after his death? The Camino does not talk about it.

Will they find Hank’s body?

Skyler (Anna Gunn) was going to give her sister the lottery ticket with the coordinates of the buried bodies of Hank and Gomez. But she did? Could Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) mourn her husband? A priori, there is no reason to think otherwise, but El Camino does not specify it with certainty.

What about Skyler and Walter Jr.?

We know that Walter asked his enemies at Gray Matter to launder a few million dollars, so that his family would not be ruined by the government. But did they keep their promise? The Camino does not explain any of that. We don’t know if Skyler White, Walter White Jr., and Holly ended up getting the money back, and by the way, the movie doesn’t mention what happened to them.

What is the future Jesse Pinkman?

Jesse Pinkman managed to take the lead and leave behind all the drama of his adventure with Walter White in Breaking Bad. But what new life is there for him in the far north? Will you take Walter’s old advice and go to college in Alaska? Or fall back on doubtful matters?



