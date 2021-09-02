Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix Renews Series For Season 3

Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix announced, this Wednesday (01), the renewal of the series Mysteries Without Solution, also known as Unsolved Mysteries, for a 3rd season. The production tells the story of some bizarre cases that were not resolved. The new season is expected to debut in mid 2022.

Series success ensured renewal

In a statement, executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said, “The Unsolved Mysteries production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn’t be more excited about the development of volume 3 of our hit Netflix series.”

Meurer also commented that the development of the series has already started and that the team is eager to share and try to solve new cases together with the public. Executive producers Josh Barry and Shawn Levy, who represent 21 Laps Entertainment, called the stories exciting and the series a “dream come true.”

Furthermore, they celebrated that “the huge success of our last two volumes on Netflix has proven that there is an enduring and passionate love for this iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to delve deeper into the stories Unsolved Mysteries tells so well.”