Unreal Engine to power electric Hummer’s system

When the Unreal Engine is mentioned, many people first think of popular games such as Fortnite, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Valorant. However, the game engine also seems suitable for use in the information and entertainment systems of cars. Epic Games announced that the first car to use the Unreal Engine in the infotainment system was a fully electric Hummer.

In the statement made by Epic Games, it was stated that the use of the human-machine interface (HMI) in the automotive industry has been interested for a long time and that Unreal Engine has the technologies required for the development of this interface. Accordingly, the company launched a human-machine interface initiative and formed a team to make it easier for automakers to base Unreal Engine on their infotainment systems.

According to the information provided by Epic Games, HMI-focused features will be available for the Unreal Engine in the coming months. In this way, the company aims to be able to work with more manufacturers in the automotive industry.

Epic Games did not provide information on the use of the Unreal Engine on the electric Hummer. Since the fifth version of the engine has not been released, it seems likely that the version used in the vehicle is Unreal Engine 4. Epic Games announced that more detailed information on the subject will be shared at its demonstration on the electric Hummer on October 20th.



