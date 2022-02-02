Unreal Engine 5, When Video Game Engines Can Mark The Future Of Cinema

Unreal Engine 5: We make conjectures about the use of powerful video game engines in the path that cinema has to travel in the coming years It is already happening, but they are only the first glimpses of a revolution that no one expected. Video game engines, the tools on which the playful works that we enjoy with a controller in our hands are based, come to the cinema to turn it upside down. The son is already a burly teenager, and nothing better than breathing life into his tired father to walk proud, upright and together through the years to come.

Art wasn’t dead, it was playing video games

When we speak of the death of art, we are not referring to a creative agony or its absence in our present (our appreciation would agree on certain points with Arthur C. Danto’s theory, but would differ on others). When we speak of the death of art, we refer to the complicated, perhaps impossible, nature of renewing revolutions at this point. Cinema, literature, music… Does anyone expect new ways of expression, new champions who open new paths? Rock entered the 21st century feet first. Its best sales in recent years are synonymous with exhaustion and nostalgia. Time and time again, it’s about reissues of classics from 20, 30, 40 years ago… The film industry has also turned on itself for decades. Author cinema is drowning in a corner and without the possibility of exposure between sequels, vindications of past times and a visual and thematic standardization that wears a cape and underwear on the outside.

Of course, great movies, albums, books continue to be created… and authors continue to emerge to celebrate, and that’s wonderful. The concern comes because all of this moves on eternally traveled paths. There is no glimpse on the horizon, not even remotely, of the swerve that shows new routes, unfathomable precipices, the astonishment of the unknown. Revolutions imply drastic changes. As far as art is concerned, we think that it has to open up unpublished paths, be capable of showing new genres, that dazzle us through a renewed expressiveness.

And in this that videogames, with a spectrum of independent creators who move without complexes and in parallel to the mainstream, pick up and assimilate the other arts with claw, infusing freshness. Literature gracefully dances over the depth of cursed generations in What’s Remains of Edith Finch, comics shine vindictively under the caress of our fingers in Florence or It Founds, music shines, overflowing the senses with the hallucinated journey that is The Artful Scape or in the synesthesia of that absolute masterpiece that is Tetris Effect. Art breathes free and playful in its new home. He moves through the rooms laughing, knocking things over, turning everything upside down. The art moving to the beat of the player.