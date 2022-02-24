Unreal Engine 5 Enters Preview Phase And Approaches Launch

Unreal Engine 5: Epic Games announced this week an important step towards the launch of Unreal Engine 5. The company’s graphics engine is now in its “preview” phase, and its creator invites game devs to “test drive” the engine .

Since the official reveal of the new generation of consoles, Epic Games has been promoting Unreal Engine 5 and the capabilities the engine will bring to modern games. Fortnite has already been migrated to the new version of the engine.

Last year, the engine entered early access, and we already had the first examples of what you can do with it. This is the case of the Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo, a demo for Matrix Resurrections that was made using the Epic graphics engine.

The developer explains that early access was focused on showing the new features aimed at the new generation of Unreal Engine 5, while now, in the preview phase, it really wants developers to use the engine on a “test drive” for their games.

Epic points out, however, that we are not yet in the final release of the engine, so it suggests that projects that are tested on it are a copy and have backup in the previous version of the graphics engine. Some bugs and instability are still expected in the Unreal Engine 5 preview.

Despite talking about the proximity of the final launch of the Engine, Epic has not yet released a specific date for this to happen.