Unpacked site is announced to reveal price and availability

Samsung today promoted (14) the global event to announce the new Galaxy S21. In 2021, the devices arrive with three models.

On the occasion we were able to check everything that the South Korean has prepared for fans of the line, both in terms of hardware and software. However, it is not at that time that Brazilians learn about the availability of products in the national territory, much less prices.

The good news is that Samsung Brazil is being quick to tell us this information: there is already a date for the national Galaxy Unpacked. It will take place on February 9, a Tuesday.

With that, those interested can already note that day on the calendar as the date on which we will meet the specifications of the Galaxy S21 to be marketed here. What colors will be brought to the country, the amount of RAM, their internal storage, and other possible and possible adaptations that the South Korean promotes for the regionalization of smartphones.

In parallel, we will also find out the prices for Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tags, as well as pre-sale offers, which usually include gifts.