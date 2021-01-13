Unpacked opening video of Galaxy S21 family leaked

The opening video of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultura models, which are expected to be introduced at the Unpacked 2021 event to be held tomorrow, has been leaked.

Galaxy S21 family is on the agenda with leaked opening video

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models came up with leaked features a few days before their introduction. Leaked models, which do not include the charging adapter in the box, were criticized by many people.

The video uploaded to YouTube by Twitter user TheGalox_ became a hot topic on the internet. The leaked video highlights the advanced camera features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S Pen, which will be the first in the Galaxy S family this year.

The S21 Ultra model, which will appear with a 6.8-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display, will be powered by the Exynos 2100 processor. The model, which attracts attention with its quad camera array, will be presented with 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture main, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and 2 telephoto lenses with 10 Megapixel resolution. The S21 Ultra, which meets with a 40 Megapixel f / 2.2 front camera, will come with 2 different RAM options.

The S21 Ultra model, which has 12 GB and 16 GB versions, will be available with 128/256/512 GB storage options. The Galaxy S21 Ultra model will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.