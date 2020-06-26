Unofficial Prices of iPhone 12 Revealed: Are Cheap Versions With 4G Coming?

An important leak has come for the new iPhone 12 series, which Apple is expected to introduce in the coming months. According to a leak unearthed by Omegaleaks, the 4G version of iPhone 12 will be available for $ 549.

An important claim has been made about the price of Apple’s new iPhone 12 series, which will be introduced in the coming months. According to a leak unearthed by Omegaleaks, the 5.4-inch version of iPhone 12 will be available for $ 549. It was also claimed that a 6.1-inch phone called iPhone 12 Max would be available for $ 699. According to the leak, both phones with these prices will have 4G support.

5G versions will be more expensive

Describing the prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max with 5G version besides 4G phones, Omegaleaks Twitter user will be available for $ 59 of the 5,4-inch iPhone 12 for $ 649 and the 5G version of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max for $ 749. She reported.

In fact, it has been spoken for a while that more affordable iPhones will be available for sale. An analyst previously said that the iPhone 12 might have a cheaper version of the 5.4-inch display. It is not known at the moment whether these cheap phones, which are expected to be the same with all other features except 5G, will come out.

According to the leak previously shared by Jon Prosser, we have heard that the iPhone 12 will be available at $ 999 with the 5G standard. It is also known that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available at $ 1,099 with the support of 5G. There is no leak yet that these two Pro models will have 4G versions.

Can Apple remove 4G phones?

We have witnessed that Apple has released more affordable iPhone models in recent years. It seems very logical for the company, which wants to reach people from every income, to issue iPhone 12s with 4G support. We will keep you updated as we learn about new iPhone 12s.



