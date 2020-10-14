Unnoticed detail in the introduction of iPhone 12

IPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone mini were introduced yesterday. It is not yet known how these models will work in synergy with Apple One services. We encountered many details in the “Hi, Speed” event.

Today, many of the features mentioned in the news published before promotional events come across as a claim. Then we see that these allegations are true. What was missing at Apple’s last event?

Those waiting for Apple One services are disappointed

There are 6 applications in the package named Apple One. With Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness Plus and iCloud, you will be able to try the applications in this package for free for 1 month.

Apart from the iPhone 12 family, HomePod mini was also one of the devices introduced. After this device, Apple One was expected to be introduced, but Apple did not give what was asked. He was not mentioned much in the “Time Flies” event.

Apple highlighted the iPhone 12 series by focusing on hardware at the “Hi, Speed” event. The 44-year-old company did not want Apple One to be overshadowed by this series.

It is not yet clear whether the US-based company, which continues its campaign efforts for the Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus duo, will promote this package.

What do you think of the iPhone 12 family? We are waiting your comments.



