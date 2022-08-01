Unnecessary Multiplayer in Batman: Arkham Origins Was Actually Brilliant

Batman: Arkham Origins had a strange online multiplayer game that was truly brilliant. The Splash Damage game has already stood out among the other games in the series, as it is the only part of Batman: Arkham that was not developed by Rocksteady Studios. His online game only further emphasized that he was the black sheep in the family and one of the best in the Batman: Arkham series.

The online multiplayer mode of Batman: Arkham Origins was not very popular at the time, namely because it was only available on the second disc for console players. Servers for him were closed in 2016, despite the fact that Batman: Arkham Knight made a mistake by not offering him a replacement. Despite the fact that fans did not want this, the online multiplayer game offered them two game modes: Invisible Predator Online and Hunter, Hunted. In both cases, players can be the Joker’s henchman, Bane’s henchman, the Caped Crusader, or Robin. This led to a battlefield where those who work on the side of the villains had to live in constant fear of being destroyed by the Greatest detective in the world and his loyal assistant.

By topic: There were almost no playable open-world villains in Batman: Arkham Origins

What made the Batman: Arkham Origins online game modes so effective was the balance they kept. Neither Batman, Robin, nor Henchman were defeated, which made every opponent in the game equally frightening. They were also equally fun and provided unique components for game modes. This, in turn, created an unprecedented experience of an online team fight to the death.

How Batman: Arkham Origins online multiplayer mode Worked (and Why it was the best)

Both of these multiplayer game modes did not deserve the hatred that Batman: Arkham Origins caused compared to other parts of the series, although they were quite similar. In Invisible Predator Online, eight players were divided into three teams: three joined the Bane team, three joined the Joker team, and two became Batman and Robin. The goal of the villain teams was to destroy the opposing team’s reinforcements, which were set at level 25. Batman and Robin (who had an infinite number of lives) had to destroy the minions of the evil teams, who, in turn, would raise the intimidation bar. As soon as the bullying lane filled up or one of the teams ran out of reinforcements, the round ended. Hunter, Hunted introduced a more extreme version of this, dividing seven players into Team Joker, Team Bane, and then Batman himself, and each player had only one life.

Despite Detective Vision, an infinite number of lives and a lot of gadgets, Batman and Robin were balanced almost the same as the boss battle in Batman: Arkham Origins, and fit well into online multiplayer modes due to the Splash Damage strength check implemented in their gameplay. Firstly, the time of Batman and Robin’s rebirth was much slower than that of the henchmen. Secondly, the henchmen themselves had a weaker form of Detective Vision that ran on battery power, which allowed them to follow the Caped Crusader and Robin without being too strong and thematically inaccurate. Finally, in the middle of Invisible Predator Online matches, one henchman from each team became a Joker or a Bane. This provided a serious test against despotic Batmen and Robins, which was also a lot of fun because of how great it was to play supervillains.

The combination of a balanced combat system and the unique additions of the Joker and Bane in the online multiplayer Batman: Arkham Origins has made it one of the best components of the game, although the game itself does not really need it. The adrenaline of fighting with other players when you have to watch the bat in the shadows is an experience that almost no game has, or quite a few will probably ever reproduce. Although Gotham Knights is not related to Batman: Arkham Origins or its series, we hope that it will find a way to implement something similar, especially since many players missed it for the first time.