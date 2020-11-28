Unmissable offers and discounts on Black Friday Ponto Frio

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to take out plans to change cell phones or renovate the house with new appliances.

If you do not give up buying with good discounts, this list is for you! Notebooks, Smart TVs, washer and dryer, cell phones and more with special prices, which are even better with a Ponto Frio coupon.

Samsung Book X30 Notebook

To work, play or watch your movies and series, the Samsung Book X30 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation notebook is a great choice.

Its premium finish is light and thin, with reduced edges for even greater screen space, and Easy Upgrade technology allows easy access to memory and HD.

Samsung T4300 32 “Smart TV

A new picture and sound experience for your home with the Samsung T4300 32 ”HD LED smart TV. With a Tizen operating system, HDR, Wi-Fi, screen spreading, Dolby Digital Plus and USB and HDMI inputs, the model’s usability is easy and intuitive.

Get access to your music, news, games, movies and social networks on a single screen.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is pure innovation, design and technology, with its new dual camera system, powerful battery, even faster chip and the toughest glass on a smartphone.

In addition, privacy is due to Face ID technology, which is even more secure than Touch ID, without sharing or storing your photo.



