Unlocking the iPhone is now easier!

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the mask has become an indispensable part of our lives. Apple has previously provided a small solution because Face ID, the face recognition feature on the iPhone, cannot work with a mask. If you have a mask on your face, the phone automatically switches to the password screen. The technology giant who wants to provide a new solution in this regard has taken a new step with iOS 14.5.

Apple Watch solution with iOS 14.5 for mask users!

In iOS 14.5, which was released in the first beta version, which was started to be tested by the developers, iPhone users with Apple Watch can unlock the phone quickly. This feature has been available to Mac users for a long time, and it’s gratifying to be able to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch now.

When you lift the iPhone, it will be unlocked and you will feel a vibration on your watch. So if the watch is on your wrist, you will not need to enter any password.

This can only be used to unlock. You must enter a password or perform biometric verification for App Store and iTunes purchases.

Of course, this may bring some security vulnerabilities. For example, someone can easily unlock your phone while you sleep. For this reason, Apple is expected to take various additional security measures.