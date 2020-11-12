Unlimited Google Photos storage will end in 2021

Go find another site for your backups because Google Photos will end free unlimited storage on June 1, 2021

Photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos in high quality will begin to occupy the 15 GB of storage of users’ Google account next June.

When Google Photos launched in 2015, the tech giant had originally offered users the ability to upload an unlimited number of photos in “high quality”. The company has announced that as of June 1, 2021, photos will once again count toward your Google account’s overall storage limit of 15GB.

Google tweeted the change from the official Google Photos Twitter account on Wednesday.

Starting June 1, 2021, new photos and videos uploaded in High quality will begin counting towards your 15GB of Google Account storage. Learn more here: https://t.co/SuS34HFjAu — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020

Google says the reason for the change is to provide users with a higher quality experience and plans to further develop Google Photos in the future.

It is important to mention that only photos uploaded after June 1, 2021 will count towards the 15 GB limit that comes with each Google account or for additional storage that has been purchased through Google One. The company notes that storage of your Google account is shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, which means your new photos will compete for space with email attachments and any documents you have stored in Google Drive.

Pixel users are the only ones who won’t have to worry about the change. All high-quality videos and photos will remain exempt from the change after June 1, 2021.

Google offers users a custom estimate that can explain how long the storage will last, indicating that it takes into account how often users back up photo and video content.

Google Photos is updated

In June 2021, Google will launch a new tool in the Photos app that will allow users to manage images and videos. The tool will analyze a user’s videos and photos and suggest removing anything that appears to be of very low quality.

Google suggests that users who need more space might consider purchasing additional storage through Google One, where plans start at $ 1.99 per month for 100 gigabytes of storage.

Those with an Apple ID can consider backing up their images via iCloud. For $ 0.99 per month, users can get 50GB of storage that syncs across all Apple devices. For $ 2.99 a month, users can get 200GB of storage. For those with a really huge amount to back up, a $ 9.99 per month tier offers 2TB of storage.

Apple One subscribers can expand their limit even further by purchasing the Apple One Premier plan and an additional 2 TB of storage, which costs $ 34.94 per month, includes 4 TB of storage, and comes bundled with Apple Music Family, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, and Apple Fitness +.

Given the demand for storage, it was inevitable that Google would change its policy for Photos. The company is trying to increase demand for Google One, its new cloud-based storage service. For years, Google Photos users were blessed with unlimited media storage to save their device’s internal storage for essentials. This is particularly useful for smartphones without expandable storage, such as iPhones. The pain might have been eased if Google had also announced that the free 15GB of storage would not be shared with other Google services, but that’s just wishful thinking.



