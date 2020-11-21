Unkore: Japanese game turns poop information into coins

Have you ever imagined a game with intestinal bacteria in the form of adorable anime characters and whose main goal is to help monitor poop consistency and fight colon cancer? Well, the Japan Society Unko took this idea seriously, launching last Sunday (15), Unkore, mobile game and RPG that addresses the need for care of the digestive tract.

The title transports players to the realm of Untopia, and the gameplay involves establishing relationships with NPCs, evolving through combat and missions and many educational dialogues about the organism’s functions.

But the most interesting is that it serves to help users monitor the times you use the bathroom and their feces are healthy, with the personal information submitted through conversations with the characters generating coins to buy items!

Apparently, the idea behind the mobile is to find a way to transmit data and medical reports that may be considered somewhat uncomfortable more pleasant, using simpler expressions so that everyone can understand and learn the importance of taking good care of your system digestive!

At the moment, Unkore is only available in Japan, but if it had a Brazilian version, would you use it? Are you confident that your stools are worth pennies? Contains for us in the comments section!



