Unknown 9: Awakening is introduced to consoles!

Gamescom event, one of the largest game fairs in the world, started on August 27. In addition to the previously announced games at the event, new productions were introduced. Unknown 9: Awakening, developed by Reflector Entertainment and announced to be on the PC platform with next generation consoles in 2021, was introduced.

We will direct the character named Haroona in the game, which is planned to be released in 2021. The game will be story-driven, action, adventure.

As a story, we will direct the young girl character who grew up on the streets of Calcutta in India and constantly faces her own death in her dreams. The character with different abilities will travel to the mysterious dimension called The Fold with the help of his mentor.

Let’s add that the game is based on Layton Green’s books Unknown 9: Genesis, Unknown 9: Out of Sight. Although there is not much information about the game yet, a short video has been released and this video manages to give an idea of ​​what the game will look like.



