Unknown 9: Awakening; is a new transmedia adventure

The Gamescom Opening Night Live event was the setting chosen by Reflector Entertainment to present its shared project with other media.

Unknown 9: Awakening is a new video game that is part of a transmedia project known as Unknown 9 made up of various media such as novels, comics and podcasts. Developed by the new Canadian studio Reflector Entertainment, the title was presented in the framework of the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, confirming its launch in the new generation, that is, both PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, and sharing a first cinematic teaser trailer that you can see heading this news and that introduces us to its mysterious universe.

Transmedia narrative in various supports

Despite the presentation of this new video game, at the moment the genre to which it belongs is unknown, although it points to an adventure with certain narrative touches. What has been confirmed is its context, which will take us to the streets of Kolkata in India, in the shoes of a young woman named Haroona, whose hidden powers and abilities she begins to discover to her own surprise.

According to her official synopsis, “A mentor soon helps Haroona polish her talents, teaches her to access the mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold, and pushes her on a journey to unlock the mysteries of this new world.” Beyond this concise description, little else is known about a title that currently has no release date on the new generation of consoles and PC.

As we say, beyond the video game itself, the Unknown 9 project will be developed through different media such as novels, comics or podcasts, among others; yes, all of them will share the same universe with themes centered on secret societies and ancient mysteries. The different supports are Unknown 9: Genesis through a trilogy of novels, Unknown 9: Torment through a series of comics, and Unknown 9: Out of Sight, a fictional podcast that will narrate various related events.



