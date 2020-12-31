University: Delay is a brake on employment in Morocco!

On the other side of the Mediterranean, in Morocco, the students of the 2020 class are struggling to get in touch with their universities ….

In Morocco, the delay in graduation from universities is not without consequences! Indeed, the students of the class of 2020 are struggling to find a job …

For students who graduated in 2020, making the transition from university to the world of work is not easy! Indeed, these same former students struggling to obtain their precious sesame: their diploma!

An administrative problem that turns out to be one more obstacle for young people just out of university! Indeed, the situation has become very problematic for young Moroccan graduates!

Between the health crisis and confinement, young graduates are unable to come into contact with their university administration! Thus, some of these students confided in our Moroccan colleagues from L’opinion.

UNIVERSITY: “I WAITED 2 MONTHS TO CONTACT MY TEACHER”

“I waited more than 2 months so that I could contact my supervisor. »Said Tarik. A 2nd year master’s student at Hassan II Mohammedia University … Thus, young graduates find it difficult to even contact their teachers!

The same goes for Mouhamadou. A student at Mohammed V, in Rabat. Indeed, the latter was not able to support his thesis due to the delay of the exam notes… A big problem… Indeed, insofar as it is necessary to validate each of the subjects to have the possibility of defending his thesis… The latter had to wait long months!

Moroccan universities, meanwhile, also complain! Indeed, the faculties point fingers at the conditions imposed by the hygienic measures linked to the pandemic.

“Normally, diplomas are not delivered until December, although exams are held in July. So it takes time ”. Said the senior official at the Aïn Chock Law School… New graduates must therefore be patient! Case to be continued …



