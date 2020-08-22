Universal will use Microsoft Azure to produce movies

Microsoft and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group announced, on Friday (21), a partnership to optimize the production of animations and live-actions of the studio from a distance. To this end, the company will use the Azure cloud computing platform, owned by the Redmond company.

With the agreement, the media company hopes to facilitate the connection between creative professionals and external suppliers, to continue producing content even in the midst of restrictions caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus – films, animations and other types of attractions have stopped production since the beginning of the health crisis.

According to Universal’s chief technology officer Michael Wise, the recommended social distance measures to prevent the spread of covid-19 caused the company to accelerate the migration to the cloud, something that had been planned by the media conglomerate since last year.

For him, this is a short-term solution to facilitate the return of the entertainment industry to production. “It will open up a new way of making films, in a way that we couldn’t do before,” he commented. The executive also said that DreamWorks animations in progress will not be transferred to the online platform, only new projects.

Partnership with other giants weighed in the choice

One of the reasons why Microsoft Azure chose Universal was the platform’s history with other large companies. About three years ago, the software giant began partnering with media and entertainment groups to bring its workflows to the cloud.

Adobe, Technicolor, Avid and Bebop Technology are among the organizations that already use the remote work capabilities made available by Microsoft.

In the case of the partnership with Universal, the owner of Windows will initially provide tools for the visual effects area, allowing professionals to take advantage of all the storage and processing capacity of the platform.



