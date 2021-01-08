Universal will make monster movies available on YouTube

Universal Pictures will make available on YouTube some of its classic monster films during the month of January. In total, seven features will arrive free on the platform through the Fear: The Home of Horror channel. The productions will feature the first appearances in the cinema of renowned characters of the horror genre, which occurred between the 1920s and 1950s.

The franchise is the first in the shared universe to enter the big screen, and has among its figures: Dracula, Mummy, Frankenstein’s monster, Invisible Man, Werewolf, Black Lagoon Monster and Ghost. After launch, each title will only be available for one week.

Thus, Dracula (1931) and The Mummy (1932) will be shown on January 15; on the 16th, Frankenstein (1931) and The Bride of Frankenstein; in 17, The Invisible Man (1933), The Werewolf (1941) and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948).

Recognized for defining elements of the genre in cinematographic adaptations, the feature films have gained space in the industry as they are also produced on a relatively low budget. Creating a legion of fans around the world, several of them even won remakes or reboots in the following decades.

The future of classic characters

With the success, Universal announced in 2014 that it would launch a shared franchise of all these creatures, similar to what Marvel did in theaters. Called the Dark Universe (“Dark Universe”, in the original), they would bring a reinterpretation of the monsters and would have great stars, such as: Tom Cruise, Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe.

Due to the fact that A Múmia (2017) – the forerunner of this new wave – did not please audiences and critics, resulting in failure at the box office, the studio abandoned the initial plan for large budgets with visual shows. Soon, he went on to a strategy focused on separate stories.