Universal Studios Hollywood is Closing Two Shows, Which Is Good News For The “Fast and Furious” Rumors

Fans love it when theme parks introduce new things, but the downside of this is that in order to make room for new attractions, they often have to close others. Universal Studios Hollywood is now in a transitional phase, as the park has announced that two long-running shows, Universal’s Animal Actors and Special Effects Show, will close on January 8, 2023. The closure will make room for a new attraction, and while we don’t know that it’s official, it’s almost certainly the rumored Fast & Furious roller coaster.

For several months, rumors have been circulating around the world of theme parks that the Fast & Furious roller coaster is in development. We even saw the leaked concept art of the new Universal Studios attraction. Judging by the drawing, the exhibition building, which will be the place of loading of the coaster, is located approximately in the same place as these two shows currently, so their closure is additional evidence that all this is happening, and will happen in the near future.

Universal Studios Hollywood is a theme park that has to contend with space more than most other parks. It is located in close proximity to the Universal Studios production site, which is one of the main attractions of the park thanks to the famous and still developing Studio Tour. But it causes problems when you want to build something big. The sound stages at the site were actually demolished to make way for Super Nintendo Land, which is due to open next year.

The park itself is divided into two parts, upper and lower, with a massive

staircase/escalator that guests need to walk through to get between them. What makes the new Fast and Furious slide seem really unique is that it will be built around this area, including a caterpillar loop around the stairwell. This is a rather inventive way of using the existing space of the park, which cannot be used for anything else.

In addition to the show, the central Production store will also be closed to make room for this new attraction. The good news, at least potentially, is that these are the only things that have been declared closed. There were rumors that Revenge of the Mummy Coaster could also be on the chopping board. It is located on the edge of the lower section, possibly in the path of this new slide.

The absence of a closure announcement now is not a guarantee that the trip is safe, perhaps the construction of the exhibition building is just beginning, and other closures may occur later. However, it is possible that other slides will survive.

The last time Universal Theme Park built an upscale roller coaster, Jurassic World Velocicoaster was mostly built on Universal’s Adventure Islands before the park confirmed there would even be a ride. So while these closures may mean that this new roller coaster is moving forward, it may be some time before we know exactly what is being built, and how fast and/or furious it will turn out to be.