Unity Buys Ziva To Create Realistic Digital Humans

Unity, the technology company responsible for one of the most popular animation and development engines in the games industry, announced the acquisition of digital effects company Ziva Dynamics. The company specializes in creating more sophisticated simulations, including realistic digital avatars, as well as real-time element creation and animation based on machine learning.

The purchase announcement itself was made thanks to a technology from the studio, the digital character Emma, ​​who has 72,000 different body and facial expressions, in addition to an algorithm training based on 30 TB of data. The novelty could help the company in the fight with Epic Games, which last year announced the MetaHuman technology.

Unity’s idea is to make Ziva’s tools and technologies available to interested developers and artists, who will gain access to a powerful and intuitive animation platform for games, movies, series and other productions. The company’s entire team, made up of several industry award winners for technological contributions, is now part of the new owner.

Expansion in progress

Although little known to the public, Ziva is a rising name in the gaming and movie markets. Brand work has been seen in productions such as Game of Thrones and Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

It is also worth remembering that this is Unity’s second major purchase in two months: in November 2021, it announced the absorption of Weta Digital, a special effects company co-founded by director Peter Jackson (of the Lord of the Rings trilogy) in 1993.

In August of last year, the company also acquired the streaming platform Parsec, in a deal valued at US$ 1.6 billion.