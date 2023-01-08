Having started the tournament on Friday with a win and a loss, the United under-19 youth team continued on Saturday with four more matches in the Reve Cup among 5 players.

First, United fought with the local youth club JSG Radolfshausen/Eichsfeld in the morning match, in which United lost with a score of 1-7 winners.

Next up was SG Verratal, who proved to be a bigger challenge for United, but ultimately failed to beat the talent in the United ranks as United won 2-4.

The first goal was scored by 15-year-old Shea Lacey in the right corner, who managed to shoot into the far post from an acute angle.

SG Werratal then pulled one ball back in front of Louis Jackson to move forward from the back to curl in an artfully executed finish.

James Scanlon then rounded the goalkeeper to make three before Lacey ended the match with his second, another sweeping shot from wide that flew over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Then came the real test of the day, Bundesliga team Borussia Monchengladbach.

After falling behind, Lacey played the provider with a square pass to Nehemiah Oriola, who jumped past his defender on the left before poking the goalkeeper in the legs to level him.

Soon after, Monchengladbach regained the lead, but United won it back later through Adam Berry from the penalty spot and finished the match 2-2.

Then the last match of the day took place against another local youth club JSG Eintracht HöhBernSee.

The amateur club ultimately could not provide most of the match to such a strong team as Manchester United, which lost to the winners with a score of 9: 0.

The hattricks of Lacey and Berry were marked by Oriola, Musa and Baumann.

United finished the day in third place in a group of seven, which is enough to take them to the second group stage, where they will compete with Austria Wien and AZ Alkmaar.