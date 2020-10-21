United States sues Google for Search and Ads monopoly

Born more than two decades ago, Google went from being an ambitious online search engine to being the largest online giant in the world. More than 80% of Internet searches in the USA are done using Google. For this reason, what has happened today is already the history of the Internet, because today the United States has filed a lawsuit against Google for monopoly.

Google, sued by the US

The reason for this? Monopolistic practices “in the advertising and internet search markets”, as accused by the US Department of Justice and 11 states in the country: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas, all of them Republicans and just a few days before the presidential elections on November 3.

A demand not put lightly, but after the results obtained after 1 year of research. Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice, Jeffrey Rosen, has explained that the lawsuit underscores that Google bases its role as “main gatekeeper of access” to the Internet through “an illegal network of exclusive agreements that harms competitors.”

“People use Google because they want to”

What exclusive deals are those? Among them Rosen quotes:

– Payment of billions of dollars to Apple to put Google’s search engine as the basic one on its iPhones phones

– The prohibition of integrating motors from competitors through special contracts.

With these practices the company “has stifled innovation and the creation of new Google” according to the prosecutor.

A litigation that could last for years

And what has Google responded to such accusations? The company notes through Kent Walker, the company’s vice president for global affairs and head of the legal department, that the lawsuit contains “many flaws and it will do nothing to help consumers. People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to do so or because they cannot find alternatives ”.

“Today, millions of Americans depend on the Internet and online platforms for their daily lives. Competition in this industry is vitally important, so today’s challenge against Google, the guardian of the Internet, for violating antitrust laws is a monumental case both for the Department of Justice and for the American people “, emphasizes on the subject the attorney general of the USA, William Barr.

According to experts, the legal battle could drag on for years, given the very high status and financial and legal power that Google has.



