United States exceeds 18 million cases

The United States exceeded many previous estimates of cases and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

New coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States are again at lower levels, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University, but the total case count was enough to push the total number above 18 million on Tuesday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, there were 190,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and about 1,700 deaths. Both were a slight increase over Sunday’s figures.

Since the start of the pandemic, there are a total of 18,035,209 coronavirus cases and about 319,364 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.



