United States Begins Vaccinating Children Aged 5 To 11 Against Covid-19

Covid-19: The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 on Tuesday (2). The authorization was the last step for immunization against covid-19 to reach children in the North American country.

According to media outlets, the doses may begin to be applied this Wednesday (3), with an expected increase in searches for vaccines for this age group in the coming weeks.

“Together, with science ahead, we take another important step in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes covid-19,” said Rochelle Walensky, MD and CDC director, in a statement published Tuesday night.

Pfizer said in a statement that it will ask Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for permission to use the vaccine in children (5 to 11 years old) in Brazil. The order must be placed during the month of November.

According to the company, the immunizing agent has a protection rate of over 90% against symptomatic covid-19 in children. Study data are reviewed by health and regulatory authorities prior to the release of the immunizing agent.