United Stated of Al: new comedy by Chuck Lorre gets trailer

CBS shared the first trailer for United States of Al, Chuck Lorre’s new comedy.

From The Big Bang Theory team, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari join Lorre in the new comedy, which deals with the friendship between Riley, played by Parker Young, a navy combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir, known as Al, played by Adhir Kalyan, an interpreter who served with Riley in Afghanistan and just started a new life in the United States.

Like its predecessors Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola and B Positive, United Stated of Al aims to mix comedy with drama. Thus, much of the trailer focuses on Riley and Vanessa’s fragmented relationship. In addition, Al is annoyed that Riley did not tell him about the problems in his marriage, and is determined to fix their relationship.

Check out the trailer.

United Stated of Al: find out more details about Chuck Lorre’s new comedy for CBS

In addition to Young and Kalyan, the United States of Al cast also includes Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie, Riley’s sister, Dean Norris as Art, Riley’s father, Kelli Goss as Vanessa, Riley’s ex-wife and Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel , daughter of Riley and Vanessa.

After the conclusion of Season 2 of The Unicorn, on CBS, Lorre will dominate the entire catalog of nightly sitcoms of the station, which, in addition to containing the new series, also includes Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the hit The Big Bang Theory, B Positive and Mom, who is in his last season.

United States of Al premieres on April 1, on CBS. Be sure to check it out!