United Arab Emirates’ new goal in space revealed

Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, who also served as the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, shared his desire for a spacecraft built in the country to go to the Moon via his Twitter account. Maktum stated that they aim for the spacecraft named “Rashid”, named after his father, to land on the Moon in 2024.

If this goal is achieved, the United Arab Emirates will be the fourth country to reach the Earth’s satellite. The US, the Soviet Union, and China have done this before. Although countries such as India and Israel also took steps in this direction, it was not possible for them to reach the target for now.

According to Maktoum, this project could be used to develop new technical capabilities and improve scientific research across the country. Maktum also stated that the project will be prepared entirely within the country and by local engineers.

It is no secret that the United Arab Emirates has an interest in space studies. The country also sent a reconnaissance vehicle to Mars last July, but worked with American scientists for this. The spacecraft was built at the University of Colorado. Dubai Sheikh added that the data obtained could be shared with global research centers.



