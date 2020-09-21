Uniswap (UNI) Price Predictions: 2020 and 2021 Forecasts

Uniswap, one of the popular platforms of recent times, signed a great airdrop by announcing its local token a few days ago. Thanks to UNI that Uniswap has launched, many people have made a good profit. Will these gains continue? What are analysts and investors saying about the UNI price prediction? Let’s examine it together.

First of all, let’s briefly look at what Uniswap (UNI) is and what it is not. Uniswap is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange. In this exchange, control is entirely in the hands of the user. It is this feature that is the reason why it is so famous in the crypto money industry. With Uniswap, there is a chance to exchange ERC20 tokens and ETH. It is very simple to operate on Uniswap. However, as long as you are not professional in this regard, the possibility of harm is also high.

UNI Price Predictions

Uniswap launched the ERC20 protocol governance token shortly after its establishment. Initially, no official announcement was made by the platform. We can say that UNI was kind of a surprise. Despite this, Binance, one of the most important exchanges in the world, listed the UNI Token right after the launch. UNI is a decentralized exchange token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The main reason for promoting the UNI is to allow sharing community ownership and a dedicated governance system. In short, the UNI token will guide the Uniswap protocol in the future.

UNI will own 1 billion supply and 60% of the supply will be distributed to community members. However, the UNI Token holder will be able to earn 0.05% of the token swap, but the liquidity provider rewards will be reduced to 0.25.

Digital Coin UNI Price Predictions

The platform, called Digital Coin, has predicted the price of Uniswap’s token UNI for several years. We will be able to list these predictions as follows:

2021: $ 8.73

2022: $ 11.51

2023: $ 13.86

2024: $ 14.76

2025: $ 17.68

2026: $ 16.54

2027: $ 21.31

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction Platform UNI Price Predictions

The UNI 2020 price predictions on the Cryptocurrency Price Prediction platform are as follows:

October 2020: $ 15.52

November 2020: $ 19.66

December 2020: $ 23.28

The platform also made predictions for 2021. In January 2021, the UNI price drops to $ 15. But then it is on the rise. The platform’s forecast for January 2020 is $ 43.46.



