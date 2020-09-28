Uniswap is a first in the DeFi World with $ 2 Billion

Uniswap became the first platform in the DeFi industry to reach a total value of $ 2 billion. The total value locked in the decentralized finance world exceeded $ 11 billion.

According to DeFi Pulse data, the total value (TVL) locked to the Uniswap platform, one of the most popular applications in the DeFi world, exceeded $ 2 billion and a new record was set. With this development, Uniswap became the first decentralized finance protocol to exceed $ 2 billion in TVL. Other DeFi projects following Uniswap are Maker (MKR) with $ 1.95 billion and Aave (LEND) with $ 1.52 billion.

Overview of Uniswap in the DeFi Industry

As of now, the total value locked to the Uniswap protocol is $ 2.06 billion.

Ethereum is the cryptocurrency that has locked onto the platform the most.

The Uniswap platform’s dominance in the DeFi sector is around 19%.

The total locked value of all platforms in the DeFi world has exceeded $ 11 billion. According to market experts, one of the biggest factors in this rapid rise of the DeFi world is the increasingly popular yield farming model. The top three coins in a list to be listed in terms of liquidity in DeFi are Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

Uniswap Launches Its Own Cryptocurrency

About 10 days ago, Unsiwap launched its own cryptocurrency, UNI coin. UNI has received tremendous attention as it was launched. Many cryptocurrency exchanges, who could not remain indifferent to this interest of investors, announced that they were listing the UNI coin before 24 hours passed. UNI, which increased its value to over $ 5 with the intense interest it has received, has recently been unable to maintain this performance. UNI, which lost more than 13% in value in the last 7 days, is currently trading at $ 4.57. The market value of the UNI token is over $ 650 million.



