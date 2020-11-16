Uniswap Farming Ends Billions of Dollars Now Free

The crypto currency UNI of the decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) Uniswap, which was launched in mid-September, is now down over 10%. The DeFi asset fell 72% from its all-time high seen after its launch in the first week of November.

Having reached a market value of $ 803 million since its launch, UNI is traded as the 26th largest cryptocurrency.

Uniswap currently has a locked total value (TVL) of $ 2.84 billion, and UNI has made cryptocurrency history as the first DeFi project to reach $ 3 billion in locked total value. Meanwhile, the system is locked in 190 million DAI, along with 3.1 million Ethereum (ETH) and 29,500 BTC.

UNI Farming on the Uniswap Protocol, which maintains its leadership in the DeFi market with a market dominance of 21.18%, will end with an asset to be released to the market of approximately $ 1 billion.

For now, it is a matter of curiosity for exactly which projects this money will flow into the DeFi sector. This flow of money is seen as likely to potentially transition to SushiSwap. While the liquidity in Uniswap has decreased significantly recently, there is a significant increase in the liquidity of SushiSwap.



