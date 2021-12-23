Uniswap Announces Supporting Polygon Network!

Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, announced that it supports the Polygon network.

Swap over Polygon Network in Uniswap

Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic proposed on the Uniswap governance portal last month to integrate v3 with the Polygon network. In the survey launched on the proposal, millions of UNI token holders voted and the proposal was approved in line with the survey result. On top of that, Uniswap announced on its official Twitter account that v3 is integrated with the Polygon network and users can exchange tokens on the Polygon blockchain.

In his statement on the subject, Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic said that Uniswap is returning to its original promise and offering public access with low transaction fees.

The Rise of UNI and MATIC

UNI, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized Uniswap exchange, gained upward momentum due to the bullish trend in the market. Following this upward momentum, UNI rose from $15.30 to $16.70 in the 24-hour timeframe, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Polygon (MATIC)

Recording highly volatile price movements in the last 24-hour period, MATIC rose from $ 2.5 price levels to $ 2.70 price levels, reaching an all-time high price level. With the latest price movements, MATIC retreated a little and started trading at the price levels of $ 2.60.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.