Unintentionally Terrifying Stray Mod Turns CJ from GTA San Andreas into a Cat

The charming Stray cat game from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive has received mostly positive reviews since its release, and many were impressed by the short but enjoyable game. Stray can be completed completely in less than 10 hours, but those who play on a PC can expand their experience with mods. One of the latest Stray mods is simply terrifying, combining the game with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Modder Sirgalahad172 has created an unintentionally terrifying Stray mod that replaces the cat in the game with a CJ character model from San Andreas. They explained that the mod is “meant to be a joke” because they believe that CJ needs to be “modified in any existing game.” He distorts CJ’s body to give him the same shape and movement as the playable protagonist Stray Cat, and it’s really disturbing.

What should be noted about Stray CJ’s mod is that it breaks other cats that appear at the beginning of the game. At the beginning of Stray, the player’s cat hangs around other cats, but these cats look like dark spots with the mod applied. According to the modder, this is due to the fact that all cats in the game have the same character model, and therefore the introduction of the CJ mod to change the appearance of the main cat breaks them.

This is not the first strange mod released for Stray since the release of the game. Another modder managed to create a Stray mod that combines the game with Heavy Rain, a narrative game from Quantic Dream in which the player’s choice changes the course of history. This mod replaces the Tramp’s cute “meow” button with a button that makes the cat scream “JASON!” like the infamous protagonist of Heavy Rain at the beginning of this game when searching for his missing son.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what other mods are made for Stray. The disadvantage is that these Stray mods are not available for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, since PlayStation consoles do not support mods, although the advantage of playing on the console is that players can access it almost for free. Stray is available in PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions as a first-day release, so subscribers can go through the entire game without actually buying it.

In any case, Stray is a short budget game, so it’s not a significant financial investment for those interested in getting a PC version and downloading some mods like this weird CJ.

Stray is now available for PC, PS4 and PS5.