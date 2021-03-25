Unifesp opens free course with vacancies throughout Brazil

The Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) announced on Thursday (25) the Pre-Vestibular Popular Course Jeaninne Aboulafia (CUJA), to help students from less favored social classes to prepare for the entrance exam. 235 vacancies will be offered and people from all over Brazil can participate. Registration is until March 31 (Wednesday) and must be made on the project’s website.

In the selection process, 4% of the vacancies will be destined to trans people and 10% to indigenous people. The socioeconomic status of the student and the grade of an entrance exam chosen by the student will be analyzed. Classes will follow the EaD model, but students who pass the process will receive physical materials for study. The first call will begin on April 13.

This is already the 20th edition of Unifesp’s popular course, a university highlighted in research and teaching rankings, such as RUF / Folha de S. Paulo and Times Higher Education (THE). The objective of the initiative is to guarantee the insertion of less favored students with learning disabilities in higher education. Last year, the process had more than a thousand subscribers.