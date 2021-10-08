Unifesp: Free Biotechnology Event Open Until The 13th

Unifesp: Registration is open for the III IntegraBiotec, a university event organized by students from the National League of Academics in Biotechnology (LiNAbiotec), from the Unifesp Science and Technology Institute, São José dos Campos campus, in São Paulo. National in scope, the seminar seeks to connect people interested in Biotechnology with the private sector and researchers in the field.

In its third edition, the event will take place online during the National Week of Science and Technology, between October 18th and 21st, it is open to the general public and completely free of charge. In addition to thematic tables and lectures, the event will offer short courses focused on the themes of Bioinformatics, Patents, and Innovation in Biotechnology and Epigenetics. Johnson & Johnson, O Boticário and InsilicAll will also participate in the seminar.

How can I apply for IntegraBiotec III?

Due to the success of the event in 2020, which had more than 1,000 subscribers, 30 speakers and 7,000 views, the organizers chose to keep the virtual format, but with a novelty: the I Sintegra, a symposium open to students from all over Brazil that wish to present their Scientific Initiation and Postgraduate work,

The transmission of the III IntegraBiotec will be made on the LiNAbiotec UNIFESP SJC channel on YouTube, available here. More information can be obtained from the @biotecnologiaunifesp page on Instagram. Registration for the event can be made until October 13th, directly on the IntegraBiotec website at this link.