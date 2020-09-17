UNI Coin Commentary from Binance CEO

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao spoke today about investors who made thousands of dollars thanks to Uniswap (UNI coin). According to Zhao’s views, today’s Uniswap (UNI coin) incident showed people the “advantages of buying early”.

Uniswap gave 400 UNI to everyone who used Uniswap before September 1 with the airdrop it organized today. Currently traded at $ 2.80, UNI coin has earned thousands of dollars to tens of thousands of investors during the day. Alex Smith, founder of The Daily Chain, commented on the subject on his Twitter account:

“People all over the world have earned the money they can work and earn in 6 months thanks to UNI today. As if that wasn’t enough, people who used more than one ETH wallet and connected them to Uniswap earned more than $ 10,000 a day. Really insane. ”

While Alex Smith interpreted the events of today as insane, Changpeng Zhao approached the event differently. Binance CEO Zhao commented on today’s UNI coin incident as “the advantages of getting early.”

Similar to Incentive Package

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao compared the Uniswap airdrop today to the US government’s cash aid to citizens this year. Uniswap users made more than a thousand dollars just like American citizens who received a $ 1,200 check from the government a few months ago.

Some investors have not only made a thousand dollars. Some users who provided liquidity to Uniswap prior to September 1 were entitled to receive more than 400 UNIs thanks to this transaction. As we mentioned in an article we shared during the day, Uniswap airdrop is almost like a lottery for some investors. Because these people got more than one hundred thousand UNI. That’s almost half a million dollars.



