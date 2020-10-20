Unfortunate DeFi user lost $ 1 million forever

Crypto enthusiasts discovered a defective transaction of 28,050 tokens worth about $ 1.1 million in decentralized finance (DeFi) project AAVE. This irreversible loss occurred as a result of sending funds to the wrong address.

While DeFi, the rising star of the recent period, continues to attract the attention of users, the bill for major mistakes is also heavy. Finally, a user permanently locked 28,050 AAVE by sending it to the token’s smart contract address, and lost nearly $ 1 million 134 thousand of funds forever.

The mistake made on October 3 was not noticed until today. The bug was found by TokenOops, a service provider that tracks “ERC-20 tokens sent to the ERC-20 token address”. After this process is done, it is not possible to get the tokens back.

Sent to contract, not wallet, and locked $ 1 million

For an unknown reason, this user sent 28,000 AAVEs to the AAVE token smart contract, not to his wallet, and funds worth more than $ 1 million were permanently locked into the AAVE blockchain.

Chase Wright, venture architect at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, commented on the matter:

“The key point here is that AAVE is sent to the contract’s own address, not to another address. This is like sending your letter to the post office, not the address of the person you want to send it to. However, there is no return option on the buyer side, unfortunately.

According to TokenOops, errors of this kind occur frequently, but the amounts generally do not exceed several hundred dollars. There are times when this style of posting doesn’t happen as an error. Some users can make small donations to inactive or unreachable project addresses (such as the Bitcoin genesis block address) to express their commitment or appreciation for the projects.

While the DeFi industry is on the rise, experts continue to warn users of large losses. For example, Crypto.com, which started the token swap service, warned its investors about the possibility of the loss of partly or all of the funds or the collapse of virtual currencies with the liquidity system. It seems that it will not be an abnormal situation that user errors have started to be discussed more about the risks in DeFi.



