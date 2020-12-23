Unforgettable films that marked 125 years of cinema

On December 28, 1895, the first public exhibition of moving images took place in the back of a traditional Parisian cafe. The 60-second recording was produced by the brothers Louis and Auguste Lumière and was called The Arrival of the Train at the Station (L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat).

That’s why the date is an important milestone for cinema, which turns 125 in 2020.

To celebrate, Telecine created the 125 Years of Film Festival, with great classics of world cinema for its streaming platform. The selection will be available between December 2020 and June 2021, offering several categories with 382 titles to watch.

Check out what you can enjoy at Festival 125 Anos de Cinema if you subscribe to Telecine streaming. Remember that the application offers 30 days free to new subscribers.

Pioneer women of cinema

Cinema was impacted by the participation of several women who became pioneers in Sétima Arte. Among them, we can mention Germaine Dulac, director, screenwriter, producer and critic of French cinema responsible for works such as O Cigarro (1919) and A Sorridente Madame Beudet (1923), both available at the Telecine Play Festival 125 Years of Cinema.

Other important names for the film industry are Lois Weber (director, producer, screenwriter and actress), Alice Guy-Blaché (filmmaker and screenwriter) and Olga Preobrazhenskaia (director and actress). It is worth researching and knowing the impact of these women on cinema.

In Brazil, Cléo de Verberena is considered the first woman to direct a feature film in the country: O Misterio do Domino Preto (1931), also starring her. The pioneer even founded a studio in São Paulo, Épica Filmes, in partnership with her husband César Melani. Her second film, Song of Destiny, was never finished.

Hollywood Golden Age

During the well-known Golden Age, American cinema was dominated by studios that competed for exclusive contracts with big stars. The result was a battle between giants in the race for industry prestige that was taking its first steps. Among the films that can be mentioned to represent the era, are Scarface: The Shame of a Nation (1932) and Happiness is not bought (1940).

The period extended from the 1920s to the 1960s, reaching its peak in the 1940s, after the Second World War. Paramount, Fox and Columbia Picture were some of the studios that emerged and established new market dynamics, such as long-lived contracts with actors, millionaire salaries, film credit schemes and others.

It was also at that time that the spoken cinema emerged – The Jazz singer, the first to bring this innovation, had its debut in 1927. In a response to protests against the supposedly increasing promiscuity in films, the Hays Code emerged, which dictated which themes they could not be approached and demanded that the productions have a certificate of approval before going to the cinema.



