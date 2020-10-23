Unemployment Claims Fall to Lowest Level

The number of Americans who lost their jobs and filed for unemployment benefits in mid-October dropped to a new low during the coronavirus pandemic as a good sign for the economy, but the decline was partly due to fewer claims applications. in California after a temporary freeze.

The explanation

Initial jobless claims filed through state programs fell by 55,000 from 787,000 in the seven days ending October 17, marking the first time they have fallen below 800,000 claims since the coronavirus epidemic began in March.

New claims from the previous week were also down to 842,000 from 898,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

What makes the latest report harder to decipher is the inclusion of new California jobless claims after a fifteen-day hiatus as the state temporarily stopped accepting jobless claims with a heavy workload while updating its systems. IT specialists and install new fraud detection measures.

California accounts for nearly 20% of all new jobless claims in the country, but has approached 30 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.

What happened?

California said new jobless claims totaled 158,877 without adjusting in the past week, down from 176,083 two weeks ago.

The state’s figures had been frozen at 226,179 applications according to the US Department of Labor’s national summary as the entity works to improve its unemployment compensation system.

The latest weekly figures from the state bring it closer to its usual trend relative to the rest of the nation, but it’s unclear if the hiatus had any effect on new applications.

Continued jobless claims filed through state programs fell 1.02 million from 8.37 million during the week ending Oct. 10. This is another minimal piece of information that is recorded during the pandemic.



