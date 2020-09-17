Undtarale sequel Deltarune has new details released

In a status update statement posted on Undertale’s official website, the game’s creator, Toby Fox, shared more news about the production of Deltarune, a sequel to the acclaimed independent RPG. According to the director, the process of forming a narrative, setting and connection with the first game was much more difficult than in its predecessor, but the ideas of the phases are all ready.

Fox says that the past few months focused on Deltarune’s production have proven to be extremely laborious, replacing other technicians and devs in their roles and working as a “writer, composer, designer and draftsman”, something that has resulted in severe wrist pains that persist until today and impacted the pace of the project.

With a visual and mechanical system much more complex than those presented in Undertale, Deltarune has a more solid and complex script, introducing new characters and a new gameplay system with many new features for fans, something that resulted in the addition of a significant content to maintain the same level of excellence as its predecessor delivered.

Toby Fox is currently working on the second chapter of Deltarune and believes that by the end of the year he will be completely ready. Confident, the director’s team is following a much more intense pace than what occurred in the production of Chapter 1, and a little more than four months working on the project has already resulted in a significant advance.

Deltarune is being released in chapters, with the first available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



