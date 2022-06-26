Understanding may Return to Canada after Controversial Supreme Court Ruling

Streams of Imane “Pokimane” Anys on Twitch are usually optimistic and carefree, but the recent decision of the US Supreme Court in the case of Roe v. Wade infuriated the content creator. In fact, the super-popular Twitch streamer is even thinking about leaving the country and returning to Canada.

In the short time since SCOTUS issued its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and overturning a decade-old judicial precedent, there have been quite a few reactions. Quite a few game developers, including large ones like Ubisoft, have come out in support of the rights that Roe v. Wade has granted to women across the country. Despite these statements of support and the fact that some companies say they will pay the travel expenses of women who had to travel to another state to get medical care, it is clear that some are already tired of the direction in which, in their opinion, the country is moving. .

Consider Pokimane one of those who is very angry about what is happening in the United States. In fact, she is so angry that in a recent stream she threatened to leave the country completely and return to Canada. Although the popular Twitch streamer currently resides in California, she spent her formative years in the “Great White North” after she and her mother immigrated from Morocco when she was about four years old.

Although Pokimane doesn’t talk about her political views so often, there are times when she makes her position very clear. In the recent past, she took up the situation with Activision Blizzard and accusations of a hostile work environment. At that time, she advocated that people should not play the game of this company. This time she went so far as to say she had booked a flight out of the country.

During a recent appearance, a popular Twitch streamer spoke about his disgust at the Roe v. Wade decision. Pokimane explained that she had tweeted about how angry she was at the situation, and she liked a few comments from other people. However, she also expressed her disappointment with what was happening, saying, “It’s just hard, because what else can we say at the moment?” Then the streamer added that everything has been said at the moment, so now she is thinking about leaving the country.

Comments from Pokimane really stand out because the Twitch streamer doesn’t like to talk about personal issues in his broadcasts. Over the years, she has made it very clear that she doesn’t like it when her audience knows a lot about her “real” life. However, it seems that the Roe v. Wade decision is so important to her that she had to talk about her possible future on Twitch and where her streams might start from in the near future.