Understand How A Smart Shot Can Automate Your Routine

Smart: The dream of having a smart home is already a reality for those who choose the right products. With the help of some connected devices, it is possible to automate a series of functions and even remotely and securely control the devices in a home.

One of those connected devices that stands out are smart plugs, devices that can facilitate remote control of electronics and appliances. But what are the features offered by smart plugs? And how can smart homes benefit from this type of appliance?

1. Remotely control other devices

One of the great advantages of smart sockets is the ability to remotely control connected devices. It only takes you and the socket to be connected to the internet for this management to be possible.

A useful application for this function is the ability to turn on the air conditioning hours before arriving home or turn on the coffeemaker in bed just before getting up.

2. Program the activation of connected devices

In addition to remotely controlling the connected devices, the smart sockets also allow you to schedule their operation for a certain time. This is very useful for the examples mentioned above, but it can also help those who want to automate the turning on and off of lamps or some device that needs to be turned on at specific times – like a monitoring system or garden care.

3. Interact by voice commands

Completing the control functions, some models of smart sockets also allow receiving voice commands. Therefore, it is possible to manage the functioning of the devices without having to use an application or remote control. Once configured, just say “turn on television” or “turn off lamp” and the device automatically obeys the commands.