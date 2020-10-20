Underground Railroad: Amazon Prime Video series

Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser for the new limited series directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad.

Barry Jenkins won the Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted by Moonlight: Under the Moonlight in 2017, in addition to being nominated for Best Director for the same film, and also for the Best Screenplay Adapted Award for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019 He also directed Netflix’s Dear White People series.

When the project was announced, Jenkins commented on his work in partnership with Amazon: “Working with Amazon and a wonderful group of writers to develop Colson’s novel in a limited series has been an extremely rewarding experience. Translating your unique voice into a cohesive and equally unique visual language is a task I am looking forward to ”.

The new miniseries is based on the book The Underground Railroad: The Paths to Freedom, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead. The story of The Underground Railroad follows Cora, “a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia.

Life is hell for all slaves, but especially bad for Cora; one rejected even among his African companions. When César, a newcomer from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railway, they decide to take a terrible risk and flee ”.

The Underground Railroad does not yet have a set date for its streaming debut, but it is expected to arrive in 2020.



