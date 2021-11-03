Undergo surgery, agency announces the latest condition of ENHYPEN’s Heeseung

One member of the boy group ENHYPEN, Heeseung is known to have surgery for an epidermoid cyst on one of his big toes.

Through the agency, BELIFT LAB announced today, November 3, 2021 that Heeseung is currently resting post-surgery, following the doctor’s advice.

Heeseung is planned to rest fully for a week to recover at the site of the surgery.

If Heeseung needs more time, he will be forced to limit all his participation in various appearances with ENHYPEN in the fan meeting on 19 November.

Hopefully Heeseung can recover soon and be able to return to present maximum performances with ENHYPEN, huh!