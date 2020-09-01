Under-screen camera: ZTE Axon 20 5G introduced!

We previously announced that the first phone with an under-screen camera will be presented to users by ZTE. Expected phone: ZTE Axon 20 5G introduced with its features and price. This bid farewell to the pop-up camera, notch and screen hole.

ZTE Axon 20 5G features: with under-display camera!

Placing the camera under the screen is not an easy task, especially keeping the screen clear. ZTE, which has been working hard for this, used a special coating while adding a light sensor to the front camera with 32 Megapixel resolution. In this way, the amount of light is controlled during each shot and the camera is placed under the screen without any visible discoloration.

The Axon 20’s 6.92-inch OLED display offers Full HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. With its 10-bit color support and 20.5: 9 format structure, this screen also includes a fingerprint reader.

On the back, the main camera with a resolution of 64 Megapixels is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and two 2 Megapixel cameras. These low resolution cameras come across as macro and depth sensing sensors.

Powered by an eight-core Snapdragon 765G processor running at 2.4 GHz, the phone offers 128 GB of storage when taken with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage when taken with 8 GB of RAM.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G, which comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the MiFavor 10.5 user interface, measures 172.1 x 77.9 x 8 mm and weighs 198 grams. The 4220 mAh battery of the device can be charged 60 percent in 30 minutes thanks to 30W fast charging support.



